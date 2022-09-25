Financial Review: TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TDH and Sovos Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDH N/A N/A N/A Sovos Brands -4.47% 9.21% 3.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TDH and Sovos Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDH $1.09 million 14.94 -$6.12 million N/A N/A Sovos Brands $719.19 million 1.98 $1.92 million ($0.36) -39.17

Analyst Ratings

Sovos Brands has higher revenue and earnings than TDH.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TDH and Sovos Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A Sovos Brands 0 0 12 0 3.00

Sovos Brands has a consensus price target of $17.73, suggesting a potential upside of 25.73%. Given Sovos Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than TDH.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of TDH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Sovos Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of TDH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Sovos Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sovos Brands beats TDH on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 4 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, and dental health snacks, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc. The company sells its products under the Pet Cuisine, Hum & Cheer, and various other brand names. It offers its products to retailers and wholesalers, as well as through e-commerce platform. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands. The company sells its products principally to retail outlets and wholesale distributors, including traditional supermarkets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, wholesalers, specialty food distributors, military commissaries, and non-food outlets, such as drug store chains, dollar stores, and e-commerce retailers. Sovos Brands, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

