Firdaos Price Hits $0.0175 on Top Exchanges (FDO)

Firdaos (FDO) traded 38.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Firdaos has traded 303.7% higher against the US dollar. One Firdaos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Firdaos has a market cap of $33,669.00 and approximately $69,407.00 worth of Firdaos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Firdaos

Firdaos’ launch date was December 21st, 2020. Firdaos’ total supply is 1,920,036 coins. The official website for Firdaos is firdaos.com. Firdaos’ official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Firdaos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Firdaos aims to disrupt the traditional real estate ecosystem through blockchain technology and DeFi, which allows converting real estate assets into flash liquidity pools crowdfunded by a decentralized community of cryptocurrency investors from around the world.Whitepaper”

