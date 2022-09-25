First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $133.28

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $133.28 and last traded at $133.71, with a volume of 7701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.21 and a 200 day moving average of $154.05.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.