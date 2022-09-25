Flux (FLX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $606,781.98

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Flux has a total market cap of $606,781.98 and approximately $313,026.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00295365 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00108458 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00072997 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00073095 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000975 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Flux

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flux’s official website is datamine.network.

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

