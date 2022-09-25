Font (FONT) Reaches One Day Volume of $248.00

Font (FONT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Font has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Font coin can now be bought for approximately $343.33 or 0.01815063 BTC on major exchanges. Font has a market capitalization of $686.67 million and $248.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Font’s genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Font’s official website is font.community. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

