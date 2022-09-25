FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.19

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.19 and last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 25525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.87.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.