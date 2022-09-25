Frax Price Hits $1.00 (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market cap of $1.36 billion and $14.37 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,355,965,653 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

