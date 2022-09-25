Frenchie Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100,659.66 (FREN)

Frenchie Network (FREN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, Frenchie Network has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frenchie Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frenchie Network has a total market capitalization of $100,659.66 and approximately $8,835.00 worth of Frenchie Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005251 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,054.06 or 0.99988641 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011661 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005828 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00066443 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002169 BTC.

About Frenchie Network

Frenchie Network (FREN) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2021. Frenchie Network’s official Twitter account is @FrenchieToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “FREN is a tribute token similiar to “”gm”” and “”gn””. It is a popular meme on crypto twitter and aiming to play together, laugh together, invest together. Telegram “

