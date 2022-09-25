Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives $18.23 Average PT from Analysts

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $70,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at $241,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,506.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $70,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,626,690 shares of company stock worth $23,932,894 and sold 30,370 shares worth $454,162. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Freshworks Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Freshworks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Freshworks by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.52. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $53.36.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.