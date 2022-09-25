Frontier (FRONT) Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $22.11 million and $3.61 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001167 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

About Frontier

Frontier launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

