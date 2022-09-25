Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,024,000 after purchasing an additional 433,602 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 833.7% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 317,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 283,431 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 132,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,037,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $326.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.48. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

