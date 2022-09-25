Fuse Network (FUSE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $618,948.00

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and $618,948.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0845 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

