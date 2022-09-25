FuzeX (FXT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

FuzeX (FXT) traded up 42.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. One FuzeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $58,951.03 and $2.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FuzeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees.Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

