GameCredits Price Tops $0.0131 on Major Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $3,145.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
About GameCredits
GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,809,670 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org.
Buying and Selling GameCredits
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
