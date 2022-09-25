GamerCoin Market Cap Reaches $13.76 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GamerCoin has a market cap of $13.76 million and $141,245.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins. The official website for GamerCoin is gamerhash.io/en. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GamerCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The way GamerHash operates is that the users share their computing power by simply running the GamerHash app in the background. The GamerHash app then determines the best cryptocurrency to mine and reward users with cryptocurrency. This can also be used in the in-app store for gift cards of their favourite outlet.GamerCoins (GHX) will be issued and maintained in ERC-20 standard. Ethereum blockchain is more suitable for micropayments than any other popular blockchains and is also offers smart contracts implementation which is in the scope of our further platform development.”

