Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Gameswap has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002095 BTC on popular exchanges. Gameswap has a market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $12,640.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gameswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token.”

