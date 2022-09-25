Gems (GEM) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Gems (GEM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. Gems has a market capitalization of $141,545.99 and approximately $28,534.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gems has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gems Coin Profile

GEM is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. The official website for Gems is gems.org.

Gems Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. Telegram “

