Genesis Shards Market Cap Hits $2.42 Million (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $29,468.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071049 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10861641 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,969,354 coins. Genesis Shards’ official website is www.genshards.com. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Shards is a whole new marketplace for pre-IDO tokens on NFTs powered by Polkadot. It was created to usher in a new paradigm for DeFi transforming NFTs into a liquidity vehicle for pre-IDO tokens and introducing a whole new suite of DeFi products across multiple blockchains.The $GS token is the native utility token of the Genesis ecosystem. The token gets used for Genesis Access, Genesis NFTX, and plays a significant role in Genesis network governance.Gen Access: $GS Tokens are required to be swapped for Genesis Access NFTs to be a part of the Genesis network. Based on the number of tokens held access tiers are decided to enable different access rights to its users.Gen NFTX: $GS token is the native token on the NFTX platform allowing users to benefit from a reduction in Swap fees for tickets, access cards or Gen smart contracts.Gen Governance: $GS tokens would provide governance rights to its members where they can vote on different proposals within the ecosystem. The number of tokens held would be a representation of voting power within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

