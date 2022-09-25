GET Protocol (GET) Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week

GET Protocol (GET) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. GET Protocol has a market cap of $16.95 million and approximately $28,865.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00007928 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005327 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,782.93 or 1.00044996 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00059222 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005719 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00065385 BTC.

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram Whitepaper “

