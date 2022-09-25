Ghost (GHOST) Reaches Market Cap of $2.60 Million

Ghost (GHOST) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, Ghost has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $379.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000666 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ghost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,939.98 or 0.99995638 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058656 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010560 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005742 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00066115 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Its launch date was June 16th, 2020. Ghost’s total supply is 20,578,221 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.