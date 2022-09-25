Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 2,107 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $19.38 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65.

