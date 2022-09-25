Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 515 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,454 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Shares of BA opened at $131.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

