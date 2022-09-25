Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 7,291 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after buying an additional 25,053 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $44.92 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $53.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

