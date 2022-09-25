Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 739 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,429,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,350,000 after buying an additional 1,273,734 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,989,000 after purchasing an additional 109,197 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,722,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,816,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,864,000 after purchasing an additional 46,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $192.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.38 and its 200 day moving average is $230.83. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $189.47 and a 1 year high of $318.82.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.