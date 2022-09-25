Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 648.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $203.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.93 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.