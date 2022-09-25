Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 1,119 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

