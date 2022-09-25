Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 307 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,764 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average is $74.51. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

