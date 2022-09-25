Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 813 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,799,000 after purchasing an additional 826,985 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after acquiring an additional 361,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after acquiring an additional 351,376 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS:USMV opened at $68.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.24.

