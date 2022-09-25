Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after buying an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,780,000 after buying an additional 846,290 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,688,000 after purchasing an additional 496,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $229.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.78.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

