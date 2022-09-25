Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHP opened at $53.11 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56.

