Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,354 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $155.18 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $178.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

