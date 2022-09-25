Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.22. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $82.52 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

