Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,693,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,011 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after purchasing an additional 357,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $230.28 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

