Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after purchasing an additional 457,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,043,033,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,580,170,000 after purchasing an additional 347,468 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,569,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

ISRG stock opened at $190.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.90 and its 200-day moving average is $232.86.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

