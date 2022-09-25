Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

