Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2022

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 905,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,199,000 after buying an additional 51,395 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.54. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

