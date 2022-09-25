Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 226 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $18,238,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $295.86 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $292.39 and a one year high of $369.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.90.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

