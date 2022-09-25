Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 695 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI stock opened at $114.66 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.45 and a 52-week high of $130.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.60.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.