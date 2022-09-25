GMR Finance Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (GMR)

GMR Finance (GMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One GMR Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GMR Finance has a market capitalization of $3,300.64 and approximately $42,893.00 worth of GMR Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GMR Finance has traded down 33.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GMR Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005250 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,067.03 or 1.00085142 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00059296 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011665 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005833 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00066290 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002170 BTC.

About GMR Finance

GMR Finance is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2021. GMR Finance’s total supply is 369,435,643,755,331 coins and its circulating supply is 274,136,492,934,040 coins. GMR Finance’s official Twitter account is @GMR_Finance. The Reddit community for GMR Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GMR_Finance.

GMR Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gimmer offers easy-to-use advanced algorithmic trading bots that require no programming skills, no previous trading experience and no in-depth knowledge of cryptocurrencies. Gimmer is perfect for advanced, intermediate and novice traders and investors who want to make money on the cryptocurrency and do not have the time to watch the markets all day long. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMR Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMR Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMR Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GMR Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMR Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.