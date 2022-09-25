Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,781,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,603,000 after acquiring an additional 57,598 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 535,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,951,000 after acquiring an additional 24,686 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 460,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,040,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average is $60.79.

