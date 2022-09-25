Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Buys 289 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,683 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,449,763 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VTI opened at $184.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.48 and a 200 day moving average of $205.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

