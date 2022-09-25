Harvest Finance Price Hits $38.43 on Major Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $26.35 million and $1.56 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $38.43 or 0.00203427 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 685,790 coins and its circulating supply is 667,480 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

