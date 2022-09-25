Haven Protocol Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00002269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and $110,046.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,802.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00150094 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00279446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.26 or 0.00745983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $113.88 or 0.00605697 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 15,039,472 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD.Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy.”

