HB Wealth Management LLC Has $822,000 Stock Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,802,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,388,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 546.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 482,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 408,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 369,381 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DOCN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,235.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCN stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -102.19 and a beta of 1.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalOcean Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

See Also

