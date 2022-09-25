HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PPG shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.41.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $112.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.10 and its 200 day moving average is $125.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

