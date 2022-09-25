Head to Head Contrast: APA (NASDAQ:APA) vs. Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) and APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Riley Exploration Permian and APA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00 APA 0 2 12 1 2.93

Riley Exploration Permian currently has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.21%. APA has a consensus target price of $52.94, suggesting a potential upside of 61.05%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than APA.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Riley Exploration Permian pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. APA pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Riley Exploration Permian pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. APA pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. APA has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

50.9% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of APA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian 26.17% 33.84% 18.96% APA 32.57% 622.55% 17.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and APA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 2.26 -$65.67 million $3.48 4.93 APA $7.99 billion 1.34 $973.00 million $8.89 3.70

APA has higher revenue and earnings than Riley Exploration Permian. APA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Riley Exploration Permian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 3.81, meaning that its share price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

APA beats Riley Exploration Permian on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Lea and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 31,352 net acres and a total of 77 net producing wells. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

