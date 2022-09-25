Head to Head Survey: AppHarvest (APPH) & Its Rivals

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare AppHarvest to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,256.15% -30.67% -21.16% AppHarvest Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppHarvest and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million -$166.19 million -1.18 AppHarvest Competitors $1.63 billion $92.76 million 0.96

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AppHarvest’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest. AppHarvest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

33.3% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

AppHarvest has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest’s peers have a beta of -28.78, indicating that their average share price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AppHarvest and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppHarvest Competitors 39 127 424 23 2.70

AppHarvest currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 199.48%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 107.44%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

AppHarvest peers beat AppHarvest on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AppHarvest

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.