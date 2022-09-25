HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (HCW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Stock Performance
HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Company Profile
HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning healthcare and wellness property assets. The company is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
