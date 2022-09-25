Hedget Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges (HGET)

Hedget (HGET) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedget has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $183,395.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Hedget launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 2,263,418 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

