Helmet.insure (HELMET) Price Hits $0.0106 on Top Exchanges

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $455,585.01 and approximately $133,809.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,813,316 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure.

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

